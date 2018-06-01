Mo. Audit Finds Transportation Districts Could Owe $17M

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri state auditor says dozens of transportation tax districts could owe millions of dollars of fines for not properly reporting their finances.

But Auditor Tom Schweich says Missouri law is unclear about who should collect those fines.

Transportation Development Districts are allowed to levy special sales taxes to finance road and bridge improvements. They often are associated with highway interchanges at new retail centers.

Schweich says 49 of Missouri's 176 transportation districts failed to report their finances to his office by a state deadline in either the 2009, 2010 or 2011 fiscal years.

State law allows fines of $500 a day. Schweich says that could have totaled almost $17 million as of last February.

Schweich wants lawmakers to clarify who enforces those fines.