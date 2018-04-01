Mo Auditor Releasing Review of Insurance Firm

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri auditor's office has completed a review of a state-chartered workers' compensation company that had initially resisted the auditor's efforts.

Auditor Tom Schweich (shwyk) planned to release the results Monday of his review of Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance Co.

The Columbia-based insurer is a quasi-public company founded by the state in 1993 to help businesses get workers' compensation insurance at reasonable rates. The company had previously asserted it was exempt from state public records laws.

But it agreed last August to undergo what it described as a voluntary review after the auditor's office threatened to file a public records lawsuit.

The audit came after former Gov. Roger Wilson was replaced as the company's CEO without any public explanation.