Mo. Auditor Schweich Raises $250K for Re-Election

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich says he raised more than $250,000 for his re-election campaign during the first few months of this year.

Schweich filed his quarterly campaign finance report Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission, a day before it's due.

The report shows the Republican state auditor raised almost $252,000 from January through March and ended the period with nearly $835,000 in his campaign account.

Schweich faces no Republican or Democratic opposition. His Libertarian and Constitution party challengers have not reported any fundraising.

That could allow Schweich to carry over some of his money to a potential 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Republican Catherine Hanaway already has launched her gubernatorial bid. She raised over $300,000 during the first quarter of 2014.