Mo. Authorities Charge Mom with Taking Kids

HARRISONVILLE (AP) - Three siblings reported missing from their western Missouri home are safe in Canada, and their noncustodial mother faces a felony charge for taking them.

The children, 11-year-old Tabitha Davis, 14-year-old Jasper Davis, and 15-year-old Jordan Davis, were reported missing Friday by their father, who lives with the children in Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the children were found Tuesday in Calgary, Alberta, with their mother, Sherri Lynn O'Neal, who was charged Wednesday with custody interference. Records don't list a lawyer for O'Neal.

The sheriff's office says O'Neal hasn't had known contact with the children for at least three years.

Court records show a Cass County warrant was issued Wednesday for O'Neal, who's in custody in Canada. It's unclear when she and the children will return to Missouri.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to properly indicate the location of the Davis children in Calgary, a city of the Canadian province Alberta.

