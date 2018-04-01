Mo. Based Charity Gets 'Colbert Bump'

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield-based nonprofit that's helping been out with relief to the Philippines has gotten help from Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert.

Colbert cited reports on his show Thursday that China had pledged only $100,000 for Philippines typhoon relief. Colbert then encouraged his viewers to make donations to Convoy of Hope in Springfield to out-donate China.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that about 16 hours after the show aired, Convoy of Hope eclipsed Colbert's goal, with $100,240 through Colbert's text message-based donations.

But it's not clear if that really counts as beating China. In addition to the previously announced $100,000 in cash, reports say China's state news agency says China is also providing $1.4 million in relief supplies, including tents and blankets.