Mo. Bill Closes Child Abuse Report Loophole

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers have Gov. Jay Nixon legislation closing a loophole in the state's mandatory child abuse reporting law.

The House and Senate both approved the measure without opposition Friday.

Missouri now requires mandatory reporters who suspect a child has been abused or neglected to "immediately report" or "cause a report to be made" to the state's Children's Division. But it also allows mandatory reporters to pass the information to another person in their organizations, for a decision on submitting the case to authorities.

The bill would require the mandatory reporter to submit the case directly to state officials.

Mandatory reporters in Missouri include such people as health care professionals, educators and social workers.