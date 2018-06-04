Mo. Bill Lets Pharmacies Refuse to Stock Drugs

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri pharmacies could not be required to carry or stock specific drugs or devices under legislation that has been given final approval.

House members voted 115-39 to approve the measure on Tuesday. It passed the state Senate earlier this year, and it now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The legislation was handled in the state House by Republican Lynn Morris, who owns several pharmacies. Morris says that he wants to ensure businesses have the right to decide what medications will be stocked. Sponsoring Sen. David Sater also is a pharmacist. Sater said previously the legislation was prompted by efforts elsewhere to require pharmacies to fill particular prescriptions such as emergency contraception.

Opponents focused on availability of birth control during debate.