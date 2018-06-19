Mo. Bill Would Cap Fines Levied by Traffic Cameras

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member wants to cap fines at $50 for traffic offenses that don't add points to a driver's license.

Republican T.J. Berry, of Kearney, has filed his proposal for the annual legislative session that was starting Wednesday.

Berry says the measure targets automated speeding cameras that assess fines but don't affect a driver's standing. Current law allows speeding cameras to be posted in school, work and designated "Travel Safe" zones.

Berry says traffic offenses serious enough to carry heavy fines should also carry points. He added that his measure could also affect red light cameras and other parking tickets.