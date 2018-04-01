Mo. Bill Would Expand Adoption Subsidy Recipients

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is weighing whether to sign legislation that would allow children's non-related legal guardians to receive adoption subsidies.

Currently only grandparents, aunts, uncles, adult siblings or cousins can get state-sponsored subsidies when they become the legal guardians of a child.

But a bill passed by the Legislature would expand that list to include people who are not blood relatives if their lives and those of a child are "intermingled" in a manner similar to a family relationship.

The subsidies are payments given to guardians to help pay for the child's care.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. John Lamping, of St. Louis.