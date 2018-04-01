Mo. Bill Would Let Emergency Workers Vote Absentee

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - A Missouri state senator is proposing to let voters cast absentee ballots if they're responding to a disaster on an election day.

Democrat Scott Sifton, of St. Louis, introduced his measure Tuesday. He says it responds to the proximity of Hurricane Sandy to the 2012 elections.

The bill would let Missouri voters responding to a disaster anywhere in the U.S. request an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. the Monday before an election. Those workers would be able to request a ballot even if the traditional absentee deadline has passed.

Those ballots could then be submitted electronically until when polls close on Election Day.

Early voting in many states was cancelled or delayed when Sandy hit the East Coast shortly before the 2012 elections.