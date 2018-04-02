Mo. Bill Would Let Kids See Jailed Parents More

JEFFERSON CITY - Incarcerated parents in Missouri could spend more time with their children under a bill given first-round approval by the Missouri House.

The legislation endorsed Monday would set up a test program that would provide transportation for children who live more than 50 miles away from their parent's prison to visit them.

Two Missouri men's prisons and two women's prisons would be selected for the program's trial. The Department of Corrections would have to submit a final report on the program's effect in 2017.

Prisoners convicted of sexual offenses would be excluded.

The measure is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Penny Hubbard, of St. Louis. It needs one more vote before moving to the Senate.