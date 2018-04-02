Mo. Bill Would Limit Highway Patrol Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol would need to ask lawmakers for permission to purchase vehicles that cost more than $100,000 under a bill sent to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The legislation responds to the patrol's purchase of a new $5.6 million airplane in December. The House passed the measure 112-42 on Tuesday. It passed the Senate earlier this year.

The spending restriction applies only to a fund the patrol uses to purchase cars, planes, boats and other aircraft. The bill would also allow the patrol to use that fund on vehicle maintenance.

Supporters say the measure promotes transparency and fiscal responsibility. But Democratic Rep. Mike Colona, of St. Louis, says majority Republicans were throwing a "temper tantrum" because the patrol purchased the new airplane.