MO Bill Would Require Photo ID to Vote

Michelle Whitley and her 82-year-old grandmother, Edith, lobbied against Senate Bill #1014 Wednesday morning in Jefferson City. The bill would affect everyone, including elderly voters, disabled residents and college students.

"Many students are from out of state, like myself," said University of Missouri-Kansas City student A.J. Hammock. "I'm from Nebraska and my birth certificate is in Nebraska with my parents. So, if I was required to get a Missouri photo ID, I would have to acquire that documentation, which could be difficult."

But, supporters said voter ID is a good way to stop election fraud.

"When I go to vote, or when you go to vote," explained Republican Sen. Delbert Scott of Lowry City, "and they check the voter registration list and it says Delbert Scott and my driver's license ID has my picture, they will know that I am who I say I am."

Scott says the bill would provide free IDs to people who can't afford them, like Whitley's grandmother. If it passes, the voter ID law takes effect starting with this November's election.