Mo. Board Approves Bonds to Aid Express Scripts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri board has approved $6.8 million in bonds to help finance an expansion at an Express Scripts facility in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri Development Finance Board approved the incentives Tuesday. Gov. Jay Nixon described it as an important step for the company's planned $56 million expansion project that includes a 220,000-square-foot building.

The governor says the expansion could create up to 1,500 jobs over the next five years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the pharmacy benefits company could receive almost $25 million of additional state incentives if it meets the job targets. Other additional incentives could come from St. Louis County.