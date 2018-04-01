Mo. Bondsman Convicted of Producing Child Porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 70-year-old Kansas City bail bondsman has been found guilty in federal court of using a 12-year-old girl to produce child pornography at a southwest Missouri trailer.

U.S. Attorney Beth Phillips says Joseph Vanhorn was convicted Monday in Springfield after a bench trial. Vanhorn is the owner of Victory Bail Bonds in Kansas City. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison without parole and a fine of up to $250,000.



Prosecutors say he provided the girl with marijuana and alcohol on several occasions and then took sexually explicit photos of her from Aug. 1, 2009, to Dec. 10, 2009, at a trailer in Noel.

Investigators found images of child porn, including pictures of the girl, on Vanhorn's computer at his home in Kansas City.