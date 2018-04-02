MO Bridges Get Facelift

Missouri's Department of Transportation plans to use one design-and-build team to fix 800 bridges.

"While we don't know the results of this process, we do know that we must undertake this effort," said MoDOT Director Pete Rahn. "We must address the condition of our bridges."

MoDOT will use existing federal bridge funds to pay for the project, starting next summer.

"Good luck guys, fix them up," Stewart said.

The bridge project is due for completion in 2012, then the repair company has to maintain them for at least 25 years.