Mo. Campaigning, Fundraising Petition Gets Approval

JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Wednesday that an initiative petition relating to the General Assembly met state standards for circulation. The petition outlines standards for campaigning and fundraising.

The official ballot title for the initiative petition says:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• establish limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state legislature can accept from individuals or entities;

• establish a limit on gifts that state legislators, and their employees, can accept from lobbyists;

• prohibit state legislators, and their employees, from serving as paid lobbyists for a period of time or being paid for campaign work;

• prohibit political fundraising on general assembly property;

• require legislative records to be open to the public; and

• prohibit any law that disqualifies the counting of valid signatures on petitions based on how voters sign the petition?

The petition was submitted by St. Louis resident Brad Ketcher and would amend Article III of the Missouri Constitution. Signatures must be obtained from registered voters equal to eight percent of the total votes cast in the 2012 governor's election from six of the state's eight congressional districts before any constitutional changes can be brought before Missouri voters in the November 2014 election.

Signatures for all initiative petitions are due to the secretary's office by 5 p.m. on May 4, 2014. State law requires groups to have the form of their petition approved by the secretary of state and attorney general before circulation.