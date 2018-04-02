Mo. Child Hit by Truck Backing Out of Driveway

PERRY, Mo. - A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ely B. Joiner, of Perry, was hit by the truck Saturday evening in Perry. The patrol says a 34-year-old man was backing out of the driveway in the pickup and struck the child.

The child was flown to the University Medical Center in Columbia, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday night.