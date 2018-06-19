Mo. Child Support Absconder Enters Guilty Plea

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 60-year-old Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to fleeing the U.S. to avoid paying $1,500 a month in child support.

The U.S. attorney's office says Randy Lee Essary was a Kansas City resident in 1996 when a Jackson County judge set child support for his son, who currently lives with his mother in Utah. Essary admitted in his plea Tuesday that he fled the U.S. in 2007 and moved to Thailand, where he was senior vice president of development for Eclipse Hotels and Development.

Essary acknowledged that he hadn't paid court-ordered child support for his son in more than eight years, starting in January 2005, and owes nearly $165,000.

He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport when he returned to the U.S. on Feb. 22, 2012.