Mo. Church Youth Leader Sentenced for Sex Charges

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southern Missouri church youth leader has been ordered to spend 10 years in federal prison for child sex charges.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson says 23-year-old Brent "Pete" Turley, of Ava, was sentenced Friday.

Turley was arrested in March 2012 at a park where he had arranged to meet with an undercover officer. The officer was using the phone of a child whose parents had contacted authorities.

Prosecutors said Turley sent sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old. He also admitted to law enforcement that he engaged in illicit sexual activity with a 15-year-old in a vehicle and with another 14-year-old victim during a movie.