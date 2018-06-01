Mo. Clean Energy District Meets to Talk About Water Treatment Bond

JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday afternoon the Missouri Clean Energy Board will meet to discuss preliminary arrangements to issue bonds to counties across the state. The bonds would fund energy efficient (EE) and renewable energy (RE) projects.

Pilot Grove in Cooper County is looking to the Missouri Clean Energy District for more funding to implement new technology in its wastewater treatment plant. The new technology would help reduce energy consumption.

Missouri Clean Energy District Financial Adviser, John Harris, said "The city is attempting to comply with oncoming regulations and have the treatment up to date."

Harris said, Pilot Grove is looking to get $2 million dollars in order to complete the project.

The Missouri Clean Energy District was established to provide unlimited funding for projects related to energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) across the state of Missouri.