Mo. Cold Weather Rule for Utilities Taking Effect

JEFFERSON CITY - A rule that prohibits many utilities from cutting off heat to Missouri homes in cold weather takes effect this week. The Public Service Commission's cold weather rule bars the shut-off of natural gas or electricity to customers with overdue bills when subfreezing temperatures are expected. It applies to gas and electric companies regulated by the agency.

The cold weather rule will be in effect from Tuesday through the end of March. For customers who've already had their electricity or gas shut off, the rule provides more lenient payment terms to get service reconnected.