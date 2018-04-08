Mo. Company Employed Workers at W.Va. Power Plant Where Fire Rages

The fire at American Electric Power's Kammer-Mitchell Plant in Moundsville continues to smolder. That's delaying the search for the body of a worker presumed dead inside after the blaze broke out yesterday. Officials say the worker was one of several inside a smokestack yesterday. Three others were trapped for two hours before a helicopter dropped down and plucked them off. All three are in stable condition. The cause hasn't been determined. The workers are employed by Kansas City-based Pullman Power L.L.C.