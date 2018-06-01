Mo. Congressman Meets with Boeing CEO

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says the CEO of Boeing has plenty of good things to say about Missouri - but he isn't tipping his hand about whether Missouri will get a new airplane assembly plant.

Luetkemeyer met Wednesday in the nation's capital with Boeing CEO W. James McNerney Jr.

Though it was a long-scheduled meeting, it occurred as lawmakers in the Missouri capital were considering an incentive package valued at up to $1.7 billion over two decades for Boeing to assemble a commercial airplane in St. Louis.

Luetkemeyer says McNerney praised Missouri's trained workforce and central location for building planes. But he says McNerney told him there was no single particular thing that's most important in picking a location for the new 777X assembly plant.