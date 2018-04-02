Mo. Considers Dropping Fees for Animal Shelters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering changes to state licensing fees for dog breeders and animal shelters. The House approved legislation this past week that would allow animal shelters to eventually be exempt from the fees while reducing the maximum charges commercial breeders could be forced to pay. Shelters lost an exemption from the fees under a law approved in 2010. The charges were increased last year from a maximum of $500 up to $2,500. Humane groups contend not-for-profit animal shelters should not be required to pay the fees because their purpose is to help the community and not earn money. Opponents of exempting shelters from licensing fees argue that the facilities should pay their fair share toward Missouri's animal regulation efforts.