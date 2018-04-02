Mo. Counties to Receive Aid After April Storms

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says federal help is being offered to residents and businesses in several eastern Missouri counties affected by severe weather in April.

Nixon's office said Tuesday the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to residents and businesses in Jefferson County. That means assistance also will be available in neighboring Franklin, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, St. Louis and Washington counties.

The loans can be used for repairs and rebuilding.

The assistance covers damage from storms that brought floods, tornadoes and high winds in the affected counties over a 10-day period beginning April 16.

SBA employees will be at the De Soto Public Library on Wednesday to issue loan applications and answer questions.