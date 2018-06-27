Mo. Court Blocks Eminent Domain by Port Authority

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Supreme Court has blocked the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority from using eminent domain to expand its operations.

The high court on Tuesday cited a 2006 Missouri law that prohibits governmental entities from using eminent domain solely for economic development purposes.

The port authority along the Mississippi River had wanted to use eminent domain to acquire 30 acres of land in Scott County that would have been developed for storage and transportation businesses. The court said the new businesses could have helped finance a rail line, which in turn could have attracted even more businesses to the port area.

But the unanimous decision said the condemnation of private property violated the 2006 law requiring a broader public purpose than just economic development.