Mo. Court: Candidates Qualify in Residency Cases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court says two candidates for state Legislature can be on this year's ballot.

The court on Tuesday rejected legal challenges over whether Democrats Jamilah Nasheed and Sylvester Taylor met residency requirements for redrawn districts. Districts for the Missouri Legislature were redrawn after the 2010 census

The ruling came in two similar cases involving a state Senate campaign and state House race in St. Louis area. Nasheed and Taylor are seeking to run for a legislative seat where they do not currently live but that now includes part of their home districts.

That ruling directly affects only two campaigns, but the issue had threatened to cause uncertainty in other state Legislature races.

The primary election is Aug. 7.