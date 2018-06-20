Mo. Court Overturns Conviction in 1990 Farm Death

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of man who had been sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 slaying of a woman on a neighboring farm, saying prosecutors withheld evidence that could have helped Mark Woodworth defend himself. The St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting that former Missouri congressman Kenny Hulshof was one of those prosecutors.

Woodworth was convicted for killing Catherine Robertson in her home in Chillicothe and assaulted her husband. Woodworth's father farmed with Robertson's husband.

The court ordered Woodworth to be released from prison, unless prosecutors decide to retry him.

Woodworth's attorneys said his conviction was tainted by prosecutors' failure to turn over copies of letters that cast doubt on his guilt, as well as other evidence that would have benefited the defense.

The ruling Tuesday follows a report from Boone County judge Gary Oxenhandler filed last year saying there was "nothing fundamentally fair" with the investigation or prosecution of the Woodworth case.