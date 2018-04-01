Mo. Court Says Boy Can Sue for Sex Discrimination

KANSAS CITY - A panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals has ruled that a boy may file a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Kansas City School District for alleged sexual assaults by a fellow elementary student.Tuesday's ruling marked the first time the state Appeals Court has addressed whether the Missouri Human Rights Act allows a public school district to be sued for sex discrimination over actions involving two students.

The boy sued the Kansas City district over alleged sexual harassment and assaults by another boy in an elementary school restroom. He argued the school staff knew of the problems but failed to stop them. A trial judge dismissed the lawsuit. But the Court of Appeals said his claim met the requirements of the Missouri Human Rights Act for filing a discrimination case.