Mo. Dem. Auditor Candidate Reports $18K

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich is starting his re-election campaign with a significant financial advantage over a potential Democratic challenger.



The Republican auditor has reported having more than $500,000 in his campaign account heading into his 2014 re-election bid.



On Tuesday, Democratic state Rep. Jay Swearingen reported having $18,000 in his campaign account as of Sept. 30. Swearingen, of Kansas City, launched his campaign for auditor earlier this month.



Swearingen said Tuesday that he has assembled a campaign team and is confident he will have the resources to spread his election message.



State auditor is the only statewide office on Missouri's 2014 ballot.