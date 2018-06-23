Mo. Democratic Party picks new leader

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Democratic Party has picked a new executive director to replace a leader who departed while police investigated allegations of domestic assault.

The party announced Friday that Kelsey Thompson has been appointed to lead the organization. Her first day is Monday. She most recently worked with the Department of Natural Resources.

Last month, former leader Matthew Teter was placed on unpaid leave amid a St. Louis police investigation. A police report says Teter's boyfriend was treated at a hospital for a "severe" facial laceration after the men fought.

Teter's lawyer, Joel Schwartz, said "nothing occurred" and that he suspects the other man fell and struck his head after hitting Teter. Schwartz said no charge has been filed.

Before leaving the job, Teter had led the party since March 2011.