Mo. Department of Economic Development to Create 13 New Jobs

MARCELINE - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has given state credits to a business under the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) to assist in the creation of new jobs and investment.

Walsworth Publishing Company, Inc., has been approved for $110,919 in tax credits over five years. The tax credits are expected to create 13 jobs.

The Enhanced Enterprise Zone program was implenented in 2004. EEZ's are specific geographic areas that are designated as areas that can sustain jobs in targeted industries.