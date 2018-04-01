Mo. Developing List of College Transfer Courses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials are nearing completion on a list of college courses that will be accepted for all students transferring among the state's public colleges and universities.

A 2012 Missouri law requires the Department of Higher Education to come up with a list of 25 basic courses whose credits will be transferable when students change schools. Officials face a July 1 deadline to complete the task.

The state now has 20 courses on the list, which it calls the "transfer library." Among those courses are American history, algebra, psychology and music appreciation.

The department says it plans to identify five additional courses by mid-summer. The agency eventually wants to increase the list beyond the minimum 25 required by state law.