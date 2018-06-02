Mo. Eagle Scout Earns All 134 Merit Badges

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis Eagle Scout has achieved a rare distinction - earning every merit badge offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

According to the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis, Michael Carter of St. Charles County recently achieved his goal of earning all 134 merit badges. He is believed to be one of six Scouts in the country to do so.

Carter is a senior at Francis Howell High School who began his badge quest about six years ago. Among the efforts that earned badges: Flying a plane, backpacking through the Rocky Mountains and scuba diving.