Mo. Education Commissioner Advised a Ballot Group

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Records show that Missouri's education commissioner provided advice to a group backing a ballot initiative that would end tenure protections for teachers.

Emails show that Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro met with an advocate for the proposed initiative a year ago and provided suggestions about its wording. Nicastro also reviewed a final version of the initiative before it was filed this March with the secretary of state's office.

Her actions are detailed in emails released under a Sunshine Law request by the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association and obtained by The Associated Press. The teachers' union opposes the initiative and contends Nicastro's involvement was improper.

Nicastro says she has no position on the initiative and would have worked similarly with any group proposing a change to Missouri's education laws.