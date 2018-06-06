Mo. Education Officials Mull Struggling School Plans
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials are digging into proposals to help struggling school districts.
Three Missouri districts, including Kansas City, are currently unaccredited, and a 2013 law gave the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education more power to intervene in struggling school systems.
More than a half-dozen improvement plans have been submitted by school districts, education organizations and the Cities for Education Entrepreneurship Trust, a private school reform group under contract with the state.
The State Board of Education scheduled a work session on the proposals Monday. The education department plans to present its recommendations to the board on Feb. 18.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Missouri is only seven spots away from being the least-safest state in America, according to WalletHub. A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Lauren Arthur scored a shocking victory on Tuesday, winning a senate seat in District 17, which... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY- A community is shocked and saddened after a fire damaged what many consider their second home. A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -The new bus for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is ready to serve. Bishop Shawn... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Commission will decide Thursday on whether to allow 24-hour ambulance shifts for Cole County EMS.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A driver had a seizure and drove his vehicle off Forum Boulevard into a ravine Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
in
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made a sixth arrest Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug bust... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
in
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
in