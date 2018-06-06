Mo. Education Officials Mull Struggling School Plans

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials are digging into proposals to help struggling school districts.

Three Missouri districts, including Kansas City, are currently unaccredited, and a 2013 law gave the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education more power to intervene in struggling school systems.

More than a half-dozen improvement plans have been submitted by school districts, education organizations and the Cities for Education Entrepreneurship Trust, a private school reform group under contract with the state.

The State Board of Education scheduled a work session on the proposals Monday. The education department plans to present its recommendations to the board on Feb. 18.