Mo. Education Officials Recommend Preschool Tests

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials are recommending that early childhood programs use a system developed in California to assess whether children are ready to enter school.

The state Board of Education has no mandatory assessment tool for early childhood education. Instead, the Missouri board is recommending that preschools voluntarily use an assessment program called the Desired Results Developmental Profile. The program was created by the California Department of Education.

The program's website lists several areas in which preschool children are assessed, including language and mathematical development, physical skills and social interaction.

Missouri education officials said they hope the assessment will provide a common benchmark that preschool programs can use to determine if they're helping prepare children for school.