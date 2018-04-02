Mo. Electors Cast Presidential Vote for Romney

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is now officially on the losing side of this year's presidential election.

Ten people chosen by fellow Republicans gathered at the Missouri Capitol on Monday and cast their Electoral College votes for GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

Missouri's electoral vote followed the outcome of the state's popular vote in the November 6th election. Although Democratic President Barack Obama won nationwide, Romney carried nearly 54 percent of Missouri's popular vote.

Missouri had 10 electoral votes this year instead of 11 as it did four years ago. That's because the state lost a congressional district after the 2010 census. States get one electoral vote for each U.S. House District plus two at-large votes.