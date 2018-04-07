Mo. Energy Loan Program Tops $100M

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri program that is now entering its 25th year has provided more than $100 million in loans for energy efficiency projects around the state.

The program through the Department of Natural Resources helps finance energy-saving measures such as improved insulation, windows, lighting and heating and cooling systems. The loans are available to public schools and colleges, local governments, water and sewage treatment facilities and some hospitals.

The department says $102.7 million in low-interest loans has been awarded through the fund since its creation in 1989.