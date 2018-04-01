Mo. Father Charged with Murder in Boy's Death

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) -- A south-central Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in the drowning of his 4-year-old son at their West Plains home.

Howell County authorities say 38-year-old Eric Chappelle remained hospitalized Tuesday with what police described as minor, self-inflicted wounds. He allegedly tried to assault officers who went to his home Monday afternoon after co-workers reported he failed to show up for work.

KYTV reports Chapelle was charged Tuesday and ordered held on $500,000 bond. Police said Chapelle admitted drowning the boy in a bathtub because he wanted to kill his son and himself after being accused of molesting two female relatives.

The 4-year-old's name has not been released. There was no attorney listed for Chappelle. Police said Chapelle and the boy's mother were recently divorced.