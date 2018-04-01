Mo. Financial Adviser to be Sentenced in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A prominent Missouri financial adviser and campaign fundraiser for President Barack Obama is scheduled to be sentenced in Memphis after she pleaded guilty to stalking and harassing her daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Nadia Cavner is set to be sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes. Federal prosecutors have recommended probation for Cavner, who pleaded guilty in April to felony interstate stalking.

Prosecutors say Cavner asked private investigators to follow and conduct surveillance on her daughter Maral's former boyfriend and his new girlfriend in Memphis.

Prosecutor Brian Coleman says Cavner discussed the possibility of someone becoming violent with the ex-boyfriend, but not to the point of killing him.

Records show Cavner organized a July 2008 fundraiser for Obama in Springfield, Mo., and has donated to Democrat U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.