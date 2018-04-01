Mo. Fire Marshal Urges Caution with Fireworks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri fire marshal's office is urging people to be cautious with fireworks, lighting only one at a time and keeping water nearby.

Sales of fireworks by licensed seasonal retailers in Missouri began last week and continue through July 9. State Fire Marshal Randy Cole says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch public displays by trained professionals. Cole's office recommends that anyone drinking alcohol avoid handling fireworks and consider giving the duties to a "designated shooter."

The National Fire Protection Association says the U.S. has more fires on the Fourth of July than on any other day, more than half of them involving fireworks.