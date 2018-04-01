Mo. Firefighters Battle Blaze at Former School

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Independence fire crews were battling a two-alarm fire at a former elementary school after receiving a report of heavy smoking coming up through the roof.

Firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the former Anderson Elementary School. Officials say the blaze had been burning for some time in the Kansas City suburb before being reported

KCTV reports heavy smoke inside the building and issues with the water supply caused firefighters to take a defensive approach.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but no other injuries were reported, and no other buildings were affected by the fire.