Mo. Gardeners Encouraged to Give Bounty to Needy

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri gardeners are being encouraged to give a portion of their bounty to the poor.

A new effort called Grow & Give links Missouri residents to charitable organizations such as food banks, food pantries and other relief organizations. It's part of the 10,000 Garden Challenge, which is aimed at getting more people to grow their own food.



Through the effort, Missourians can register their gardens and give their produce back to those needing it the most.



The Missouri Department of Agriculture says there is unprecedented need this year for donation, including fresh produce, because of the devastating spring weather across the state.



The department has its own garden in Jefferson City and will donate the produce grown there this year to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri