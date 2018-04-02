Mo. Gets $5M Disaster-Recovery Grant From FEMA

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is getting more than $5 million from the federal government to help in the long-term recovery for people hit by tornadoes and flooding.



The grant announced Wednesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available to help people hit by tornadoes in the Joplin and St. Louis areas, as well as flooding along the Mississippi River and in southern Missouri.



The $5.3 million will be used by the state Department of Economic Development for case-management services intended to help people develop specific plans for their long-term recovery. The grant can be used to provide services until May 2013.