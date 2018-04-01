Mo. Girl Charged with Manslaughter in Teen's Death

By: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A 17-year-old suburban Kansas City girl has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old who overdosed on a synthetic form of LSD she sold him.

Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd said Wednesday that Krista Meeks of Riverside admitted selling the imitation "acid" on Oct. 3 to two boys, ages 14 and 15. Both were taken to Children's Mercy Hospital the next day after taking the drug.

The older boy died, and the autopsy report listed intoxication from a synthetic compound in the drug as the cause of death.

Police searched a Kansas City, Kan., home where Meeks said she bought the drug and found roughly 1,800 units.

A state public defender listed as her attorney in online court documents was not available Wednesday for comment.