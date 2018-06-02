Mo. GOP Claims Veto-Proof Majority in Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Republicans have increased their control of the state Legislature, apparently claiming the two-thirds majority needed to override gubernatorial vetoes.

Complete but unofficial returns show the GOP apparently will have 110 seats in the 163-member House. In the state Senate, Republicans maintained their veto-proof majority. But incumbent GOP Sen. Jim Lembke, of St. Louis, lost to Democratic challenger Scott Sifton.

Several sitting House members also lost their re-election bids. State lawmakers were competing for the first time in redrawn districts based upon population changes from the 2010 census.