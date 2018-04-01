Mo. GOP Pans Real ID Passed by GOP in Washington

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Republicans are bristling over new procedures for issuing driver's licenses and expressing fears of possible compliance with federal rules that were passed under fellow Republicans in Washington.

The federal Real ID Act measure was backed by a Republican congressman and signed by Republican President George W. Bush. But Republican Missouri lawmakers in recent years have objected to it and legislated against it.

Most recently, legislators in Jefferson City have spent the past month condemning and investigating a new process for issuing driver's licenses that some fear heads toward compliance with Real ID. Democratic Governor Jay Nixon denies that his administration is working to comply with Real ID or that it is building "magical database" of Missourians' personal information.