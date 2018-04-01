Mo. GOP Senate Rivals Trail Akin in Cash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Congressman Todd Akin has about five times as much campaign cash available as either of his potential Republican competitors in a U.S. Senate race.

Akin has not announced whether he will run next year against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. If he does, he will be able to transfer more than $910,000 that he has amassed in his U.S. House campaign committee.

So far, former Missouri Treasurer Sarah Steelman and former gubernatorial chief of staff Ed Martin are the only declared Republican Senate candidates.

Finance reports posted online Tuesday by the Federal Election Commission show Steelman had more than $193,000 in her campaign account at the end of March. Martin had nearly $159,000.